What On Earth54:02This province leads the way in tackling environmental racism

This province leads the way in tackling environmental racism

  1 day
  Radio
  Duration 54:02

Some stories leave us wondering “what happened next?” We hear details from a new report aimed at helping Nova Scotia tackle environmental racism. A check-in with an elder with the Sturgeon Creek First Nation who’s still living in a hotel seven months after wildfire and flooding forced her from her home. Updates from educators who are teaching their students how to contribute to climate solutions. News from a Canadian senator who wants to force banks to help the climate instead of hurting it. Plus: the whole What On Earth team pops into the studio to share some of 2023's biggest climate wins.

