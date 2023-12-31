This province leads the way in tackling environmental racism

Radio

Duration 54:02

Some stories leave us wondering “what happened next?” We hear details from a new report aimed at helping Nova Scotia tackle environmental racism. A check-in with an elder with the Sturgeon Creek First Nation who’s still living in a hotel seven months after wildfire and flooding forced her from her home. Updates from educators who are teaching their students how to contribute to climate solutions. News from a Canadian senator who wants to force banks to help the climate instead of hurting it. Plus: the whole What On Earth team pops into the studio to share some of 2023's biggest climate wins.