Middleton woman to celebrate 40 years of service at Soldiers Memorial Hospital
Mainstreet NS5:50Middleton woman to celebrate 40 years of service at Soldiers Memorial Hospital
19 hours ago
Kathy Sabean will be celebrating 40 years of service at the Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton, N.S., in January. She joins Mainstreet Halifax host Jeff Douglas to talk about her time working in food service at the hospital, and how rewarding it has been.