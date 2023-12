B.C. film photographer creates a gingerbread camera

News

Duration 2:07

New Westminster's Dmitri Tcherbadji loves film cameras so much, he decided to make one out of gingerbread. It took hours to draw blueprints, bake, and craft a lens out of sugar, but he successfully created an edible, gingerbread camera. He then turned his focus to the CBC's Baneet Braich and showed her how it works.