The Bridge
Montreal textile artist Kesso Saulnier feels like a better mom because she's an artist
14 hours ago
Kesso Saulnier spends hours, in some cases days, hand-stitching colourful threads into scenes from her everyday life as a mother. Some of her works illustrate the physical and emotional pain of having a miscarriage. Balancing the two roles — artist and mother — is enriching as it is exhausting.