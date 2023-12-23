Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Montreal textile artist Kesso Saulnier feels like a better mom because she's an artist

Montreal textile artist Kesso Saulnier feels like a better mom because she's an artist

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Kesso Saulnier spends hours, in some cases days, hand-stitching colourful threads into scenes from her everyday life as a mother. Some of her works illustrate the physical and emotional pain of having a miscarriage. Balancing the two roles — artist and mother — is enriching as it is exhausting.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:20

Is this a strip club, heritage property or both?

Toronto

2 days ago
Duration 1:25

Bound for the Bahamas, these tourists found themselves in Saint John instead

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 0:17

Video from central Newfoundland shows water levels rising to edge of highway

CBC News Newfoundland

1 day ago
Duration 1:50

World's largest iceberg now drifting in open water

The National

5 days ago
Duration 4:32

Take a flying tour of the Kirk, St. John’s glorious and gothic ‘monument to Scotland’

CBC News Newfoundland

2 days ago

now