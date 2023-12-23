Montreal textile artist Kesso Saulnier feels like a better mom because she's an artist

Duration 54:00

Kesso Saulnier spends hours, in some cases days, hand-stitching colourful threads into scenes from her everyday life as a mother. Some of her works illustrate the physical and emotional pain of having a miscarriage. Balancing the two roles — artist and mother — is enriching as it is exhausting.