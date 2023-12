Laptops in compost bins? Go inside Regina's temporary compost site

EverGen, the private company contracted to process Regina's compost bins, gave a behind-the-scenes look at their temporary composting location at the city landfill. The director of organics showed off technology that he says gets rid of nearly all of the smell. He also lectured against some composting infractions, saying residents have thrown electronics, glass bottles, clothes and pills in their green bins.