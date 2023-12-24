Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year

Radio

Duration 54:05

Missed some of our climate coverage in 2023? No need to have FOMO – we’ve got you covered with some of our favourite places, people and the tales they tell. Start with a journey to Germany’s coal region for lessons Canada can learn about energy transition. Take a trip on a cargo ship…for the sake of the climate (yes, seriously). Then, join us on a boat ride tracking biodiversity in North America’s southernmost fjord. And we wrap up in the classroom to learn why two university professors are trying to make climate change a mandatory part of learning.