Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year

What On Earth54:05Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year

  • 18 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:05

Missed some of our climate coverage in 2023? No need to have FOMO – we’ve got you covered with some of our favourite places, people and the tales they tell. Start with a journey to Germany’s coal region for lessons Canada can learn about energy transition. Take a trip on a cargo ship…for the sake of the climate (yes, seriously). Then, join us on a boat ride tracking biodiversity in North America’s southernmost fjord. And we wrap up in the classroom to learn why two university professors are trying to make climate change a mandatory part of learning.

