Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year | CBC.ca Loaded
What On Earth54:05Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year
Stories that surprised, delighted and fired you up this year
18 hours
Radio
Duration 54:05
Missed some of our climate coverage in 2023? No need to have FOMO – we’ve got you covered with some of our favourite places, people and the tales they tell. Start with a journey to Germany’s coal region for lessons Canada can learn about energy transition. Take a trip on a cargo ship…for the sake of the climate (yes, seriously). Then, join us on a boat ride tracking biodiversity in North America’s southernmost fjord. And we wrap up in the classroom to learn why two university professors are trying to make climate change a mandatory part of learning.