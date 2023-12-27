Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ontario Today51:37Ontario Today replay: What do other generations not understand about your generation?

Ontario Today replay: What do other generations not understand about your generation?

  • 2 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 51:37

American psychologist and author Jean Twenge joins us to talk about her new book Generations and we hear your calls about what older and younger people need to understand about your generation. This show first aired July 6, 2023.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:20

Dog named Moose does impressions

CBC News New Brunswick

3 days ago
Duration 8:05

The King’s Christmas message for 2023

CBC Television

5 days ago
Duration 5:25

Housing experts weigh in on Pierre Poilievre's Housing Hell video

CBC News

4 days ago
Duration 2:01

NBA star wins lawsuit to void sale of Ontario mansion where Crypto King lived

CBC News

4 days ago
Duration 2:08

Trudeau delivers 2023 Christmas message

CBC Television

3 days ago

now