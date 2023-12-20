Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Daybreak Montreal12:42Holiday travel with Aéroports de Montréal

Holiday travel with Aéroports de Montréal

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:42

The Montreal Trudeau International Airport is getting ready for the busy holiday period. They’ve released tips for people taking off in the next little while. This comes after travelers faced congestion trying to get to the airport in the summer. So what is being done to get ready for the holiday rush? Anne-Sophie Hamel] is a spokesperson with the airport authority, Aéroports de Montréal. She joined us on the line.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:50

World's largest iceberg now drifting in open water

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:56

Lava spews from Iceland volcano

CBC News

3 days ago
Duration 2:50

How do you charge an EV without a garage or driveway?

CBC News Windsor

15 days ago
Duration 2:50

Kia Canada delaying vehicle deliveries in controversial strategy, internal video reveals

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:30

RCMP reflect on recent tragedies after human remains found on P.E.I.

CBC News PEI

1 day ago

now