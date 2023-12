Take a flying tour of the Kirk, St. John’s glorious and gothic ‘monument to Scotland’

Duration 4:32

Scottish immigrants built the towering red-brick church known as the Kirk in downtown St. John’s to make a statement. And it shows. To celebrate the church’s 180th anniversary, we’re taking you on a tour like you’ve never seen before: From the top of the tallest bell tower in Atlantic Canada, to the underground foundation from 1843.