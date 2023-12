Meet Alaska, a retired RCMP horse that’s ready to find a new home

Thanks to change in policy, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police can now divest horses from its Musical Ride program to members of the public. Currently, Alaska is the only horse in need of a new home, and RCMP riding master Sgt. Maj. Scott Williamson said over a thousand applications were received in just 24 hours.