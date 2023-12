Healing drums for all: making school more culturally affirming

Yukon students at Watson Lake's Johnson Elementary are heading home for the holidays with a new drum, hand-made themselves. The children were also gifted a song to go with their new drum. It's part of an effort to make the school -- made up mostly of Kaska children -- more culturally affirming. Cheryl Kawaja reports from Watson Lake.