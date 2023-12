How family support has helped this Scarborough swimmer on his journey to 3 Olympic Games

News

Duration 2:35

Javier Acevedo is no stranger to the world of competitive swimming, having competed in his first Olympic Games when he was 16 years old. Now, nine years later, the Scarborough native is training to represent Canada at the upcoming Summer Games in Paris. CBC Toronto joined the athlete at this training pool to learn more about his journey in the sport — and his hopes for what lies ahead.