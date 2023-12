Better Late

Radio

Duration 49:00

Retirement these days doesn’t mean being relegated to your porch swing. That’s because many seniors are choosing to keep working and volunteering, and even pursuing encore careers in industries they’d only dreamed of. Join host Cathy Browne on a journey into the emerging trends in senior culture today, and meet people who want more than the traditional retirement narrative, as they face down the ticking clock of time with hope and ambition.