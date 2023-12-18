Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS7:37Meet a Dartmouth woman who will be officiating at the 2024 Summer Games

Meet a Dartmouth woman who will be officiating at the 2024 Summer Games

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:37

Erin Schaus of Dartmouth has been selected to officiate at next summer's Olympics in Paris, as one of three officials in the sprint canoe/kayak category. She is also the only female starter in the world who officiates at the international level.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:36

Canada’s Stefanie Fleckenstein suffers major injury at World Cup downhill race, GRAPHIC WARNING.

Sports

2 days ago
Duration 4:31

Teen computer whiz saves researchers decades of processing time

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 0:59

How Torontonians feel about Yonge-Dundas Square’s new name

CBC News Toronto

3 days ago
Duration 2:00

'You all make me sick': Regina councillor lashes out at proposed accessible waterslide budget cut

CBC News Saskatchewan

4 days ago
Duration 8:11

Stores demand action to stop violent retail crime

The National

3 days ago

now