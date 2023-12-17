Photographer Andreas Rutkauskas captures the aftermath of wildfires | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend10:13Photographer Andreas Rutkauskas captures the aftermath of wildfires
Photographer Andreas Rutkauskas captures the aftermath of wildfires
14 hours ago
Radio
Duration 10:13
We meet the photographer who has been capturing the aftermath and regeneration following forest fires. The Rimouski regional museum is hosting an exhibit featuring his work. Andreas Rutkauskas speaks with guest host Dionne Codrington.