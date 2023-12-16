Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00JACE Carillo is bringing a different kind of 'suavemente' and it's working!

JACE Carillo is bringing a different kind of 'suavemente' and it's working!

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Singer-songwriter JACE Carillo moved to Montreal from Valencia, Venezuela as an industrial engineer and then decided to go after his dream to be a singer. Excited about writing RnB music, JACE was encouraged to try a more Latin vibe. He went for it; keeping in mind that he wanted to break stereotypes and create something original. Now he's one to watch in the international Latin music scene!

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:36

Canada’s Stefanie Fleckenstein suffers major injury at World Cup downhill race, GRAPHIC WARNING.

Sports

1 day ago
Duration 9:33

Is 'war-time' housing a solution to Canada's crisis?

About That

2 days ago
Duration 2:00

'You all make me sick': Regina councillor lashes out at proposed accessible waterslide budget cut

CBC News Saskatchewan

3 days ago
Duration 2:00

Undercover footage reveals harsh working conditions at two Shein suppliers | Inside the Shein Machine

The Passionate Eye

3 months ago
Duration 10:21

Seawater tunnels? Explaining Israel’s plan to flush out Hamas | About That

About That

3 days ago

now