JACE Carillo is bringing a different kind of 'suavemente' and it's working!

Duration 54:00

Singer-songwriter JACE Carillo moved to Montreal from Valencia, Venezuela as an industrial engineer and then decided to go after his dream to be a singer. Excited about writing RnB music, JACE was encouraged to try a more Latin vibe. He went for it; keeping in mind that he wanted to break stereotypes and create something original. Now he's one to watch in the international Latin music scene!