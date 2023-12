Cynthia Appiah has lofty goals heading into her 9th bobsleigh season

Sports

Duration 3:08

In the off-season, the Olympic bobsleigh pilot was challenged to work on her mindset by completely forgetting the sport. At the urging of Sarah Mitton, Appiah went back to her roots in shot put and even won bronze at the Canadian Track and Field Championships. Now she's back on the bobsleigh track and in the hunt for her third Crystal Globe trophy.