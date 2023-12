Cycling their way to $65K: How one high school is helping out

Duration 1:24

‘Miraculous’ is how one student describes her school’s fundraising results. Even though the bikes were stationary, students at J. Percy Page High School raced past their fundraising goal, raising $65,000 for Edmonton’s Food Bank. CBC’s Mark Connolly met up with two students and one staff member involved with the project to learn what went into their record-breaking campaign.