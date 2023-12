How bio detectives track a salmonella outbreak

Duration 2:04

When there’s a salmonella outbreak, scientists do genetic sequencing on bacteria samples from infected patients and bacteria of the contaminated food product. If there is a match, it can help determine the source of the foodborne illness. Correction: A previous title on the video suggested that the B.C. Centre for Disease Control lab discovered the salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe. In fact, the BCCDC was part of a number of labs to track the outbreak.