Dartmouth High School holds first official peace conference

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 19:18

More than 1,000 students at Dartmouth High School participated in a conference about cultivating peace on Friday. Mainstreet's Alex Guye and Sis'moqon were there to hear about how the first official peace conference went, and what the students learned during the speeches and workshops.

