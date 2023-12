Montreal civil society leaders call for solidarity and peace

Duration 5:25

Amal Elsana Alh'jooj, executive director of Promoting Leadership for Empowerment, Development, and Justice, and Brian Bronfman, president of the Peace Network for Social Harmony, both longtime friends and collaborators, co-drafted a message after having conversations about the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dozens of leaders from Montreal's civil society have signed their message and are discussing future collective actions to maintain peace in the city.