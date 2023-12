Tusaavik (Inuvialuktun, Inuinnaqtun, Inuktitut, Iñupiatun)

Radio

Duration 54:30

ᓯᑏᕙ ᑰᑑ ᐅᓂᒃᑳᕐᑐ ᖃᓄᖅ ᐊᓄᕇ ᐊᐅᓚᓂᕆᕙᑕᖏᓐᓂ. ᓖᑎᐊ ᑰᑑ ᑐᓵᑎᓚᐅᕐᑕᖓ, ᐃᖃᐅᒪᓂᖃᓚᐅᕐᑐ ᖃᓗ ᐊᑖᑕᖓ ᖃᐅᔨᒪᓂᕆᓚᐅᕐᑕᖏᓐᓂ. Stephen Kootoo tells a story about how hunters knew when the conditions were right to go hunting. When Mary plays the story for Steven’s daugher Leetia Kootoo, Leetia talks about how she was taught this knowledge by her father.