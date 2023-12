Influx of new patients anticipated after $13B dental announcement

Dentists across Canada are reacting to Ottawa's new $13-billion dental care plan. Ottawa will cover kids under 18 and some seniors first, then expand to all eligible low and middle income Canadians in 2025. Dr. Juli Waterbury of the Nova Scotia Dental Association says she's concerned there won't be enough dental staff to handle the influx of new patients.