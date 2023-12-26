Recovering Filipino: The Longest Christmas Season in the World

Radio

Duration 51:22

Join Jim Agapito as he finds out why Christmas is such a big deal in Filipino culture. Decorations and celebrations start in September in the Philippines, so for the estimated 10.2 million Filipinos living off island, Starbucks can’t bring out their special holiday drinks soon enough. Jim will try to crack this yuletide mystery with the help of his guide to all things pinoy - his mom Yolanda.