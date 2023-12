Toronto wanted Shohei Ohtani. It got Shark Tank instead | About That

News

Duration 8:48

Blue Jays fans had their dreams dashed after learning free agent Shohei Ohtani signed a historic $700-million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Andrew Chang gives a moment-by-moment breakdown of the mad speculation and confusion that led up to Toronto’s disappointment, and how a judge on Shark Tank and Dragons' Den found himself in the middle of it all.