CBC Radio Specials54:00Comedy Underdogs

Comedy Underdogs

  • 4 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Comedy Underdogs is a show about Canadians kicking butt at comedy – but the catch is, the success usually happens outside of the country. Comedy journalist Julianna Romanyk has worked everywhere from local comedy clubs to Just For Laughs, and interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry. She’s here to take you behind the curtain, and reveal what’s behind the punchlines. Join us to meet the funniest Canadian comics fighting to make a living, and the crazy places they end up as they try to get paid in cash… not beer.

