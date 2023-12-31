Content
28:30Adventures in Whiskyland

Adventures in Whiskyland

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 28:30

In 2016, Adrian Ma received a truly thoughtful gift from his uncle. A gift he proceeded to put in his closet where it remained for the next seven years. It was a bottle of The Glenlivet Special Jubilee Reserve—a rare scotch whisky that sells for upwards of $3000. Adrian is a whisky guy… but this is, by an almost absurd degree, the most expensive bottle of booze in his collection. That’s exactly why he’s so frozen on what to do with it. Should he sell it? Or keep it in his closet indefinitely? How exactly does one bring themselves to drink three thousand dollars? With the help of his friends and a cast of whisky-devoted Scots, Adrian Sets out on a whirlwind tour of Scotland to learn everything he can about this special bottle, and finally decide its fate. He discovers that scotch is way less intimidating than it needs to be (complete with handy tips for the burgeoning whisky connoisseur in us all!) and that every bottle tells a story.

