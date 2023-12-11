How a new cashierless store in Halifax collects your data

Content
Information Morning - NS11:27How a new cashierless store in Halifax collects your data

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:27

Aisle 24, the first store of its kind to open in Nova Scotia, lets customers skip the line and enter the store to shop using an app. But, does the convenience come at a price? Information Morning's Feleshia Chandler speaks with owner Cory MacDonald and privacy lawyer David Fraser.

