How a new cashierless store in Halifax collects your data | CBC.ca Loaded
Information Morning - NS11:27How a new cashierless store in Halifax collects your data
How a new cashierless store in Halifax collects your data
16 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:27
Aisle 24, the first store of its kind to open in Nova Scotia, lets customers skip the line and enter the store to shop using an app. But, does the convenience come at a price? Information Morning's Feleshia Chandler speaks with owner Cory MacDonald and privacy lawyer David Fraser.