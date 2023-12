Canadians in striking distance heading into final round of Grant Thornton Invitational mixed tournament

The duo of Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners, along with fellow countryman Nick Taylor and his partner Ruoning Yin of China sit at 16-under, four shots back of leaders Lydia Ko and Jason Day, heading into the final round of the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.