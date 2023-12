Hymns translated to Gwich'in as a part of language revitalization

The Gwich'in Tribal Council launched its "Chillig Challenge" last month. The goal is to translate hymns, or "chilligs" into Gwich'in and to revitalize the language. As the CBC's Dez Loreen tells us, 150 hymns have been translated so far — and there's a regional singalong coming up.