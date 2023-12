This Christmas song is finally No. 1 — 65 years later

Duration 0:54

Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree has hit Number 1 for the first time, topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart 65 years after its release. Lee spoke to Q’s Tom Power about recording the song at just 13 years old and how having the song in the movie Home Alone propelled its popularity.