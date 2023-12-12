Content
The Bridge54:00Real talk with filmmaker Lucy Tulugarjuk

Real talk with filmmaker Lucy Tulugarjuk

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Lucy Tulugarjuk's latest film, TAUTUKTAVUK (What we see), is a story about north and south, big sister, little sister, trauma and healing. Alongside co-director and co-star Carol Kunnuk, the duo turned to cinema vérité to leave the audience guessing about what's real and what's fiction. Either way, the film points to the lingering violence of colonial times, even when the settler is no longer in the room.

now