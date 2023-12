Seniors and babies come together for social hour at this Gander care home

The Crossroad Family Resource Centre in Gander, N.L., is bridging a generational gap with its Little Gems program — where babies visit seniors a few times a week. As the CBC’s Troy Turner reports, this visit at Oram’s care home saw lots of laughter, quick-crawling babies, and most of all, connection between young and old.