The stories our scars carry

Radio

Duration 48:29

Today we looked at our scars and the stories they tell. Adrienne Mahoney has many scars after receiving a heart transplant and going through multiple cancer surgeries. She worked with musician friends to create an album of gratitude for the life she has. She told us what it's like to wake up and feel someone else's heart beating in your chest and how close encounters with death have changed the way she approaches life. We were also joined by Pam Brace (boudoir photographer) and Vicki Casside (breast cancer survivor) who talked about finding empowerment in embracing scars.