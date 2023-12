Ukrainians celebrate their first 'new Christmas'

Duration 0:51

In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new law to move the country's official Christmas Day holiday to Dec. 25. Prior to this, it was celebrated on Jan. 7, the day observed by the Russian Orthodox Church. With this being the first December of the law officially in effect, some Ukrainians were happy with their new earlier Christmas Day, as it marks a greater separation between them and Russia.