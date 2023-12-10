Sunday Documentary: Adventures in Whiskyland | CBC.ca Loaded
Sunday Documentary: Adventures in Whiskyland
Duration 18:03
In 2016, Toronto journalist and journalism professor Adrian Ma received a special gift from his uncle while visiting Hong Kong – a bottle of whisky distilled in 1952, and released 25 years later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee. Since then, the whisky enthusiast has grappled with how to honour such a meaningful present and precious piece of whisky history. Ma takes us on a journey to Scotland to discover more about the bottle's story while he contemplates whether to save, drink or sell it, in a documentary produced by CBC's Audio Doc Unit.