The Sunday Magazine

Sunday Documentary: Adventures in Whiskyland

Sunday Documentary: Adventures in Whiskyland

  1 day
  • Radio
  Duration 18:03

In 2016, Toronto journalist and journalism professor Adrian Ma received a special gift from his uncle while visiting Hong Kong – a bottle of whisky distilled in 1952, and released 25 years later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee. Since then, the whisky enthusiast has grappled with how to honour such a meaningful present and precious piece of whisky history. Ma takes us on a journey to Scotland to discover more about the bottle's story while he contemplates whether to save, drink or sell it, in a documentary produced by CBC's Audio Doc Unit.

