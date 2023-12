Purdue Pharma’s legal immunity deal, explained | About That

News

Duration 8:57

The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on whether the Sackler family can proceed with a bankruptcy deal for Purdue Pharma, granting them full civil immunity from future opioid-related lawsuits in exchange for a 10-figure settlement. Andrew Chang breaks down the arguments for and against this deal and why almost all creditors are in favour.