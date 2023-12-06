What Halifax Explosion remnants are submerged in the Halifax Harbour?

Content
Information Morning - NS8:45What Halifax Explosion remnants are submerged in the Halifax Harbour?

  • 17 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:45

Longtime scuba diver and author Bob Chaulk has done more than 1,200 dives in the Halifax Harbour. He talks about what remains beneath those waters from the Halifax Explosion, and how ocean-going ships were affected by the historic blast in 1917.

