Now that's a big tree!

Cartes, Spain, lit up the tallest Christmas tree currently in the country. At 65 metres tall, it needed 19,000 metres of LEDs strung around its 16-metre-wide body. Every year, cities across Spain compete to build the country's tallest tree, and so far Cartes is leading the pack. The artificial structure was originally announced to be 45 metres tall, but plans were later revised after a competitor, Granada, upped the ante with a declaration of a 55-metre-tall design.