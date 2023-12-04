Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Blue Sky47:32What happens when a Jewish and Palestinian playwright come together on the radio?

What happens when a Jewish and Palestinian playwright come together on the radio?

  • 5 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 47:32

Art is powerful. It helps people process complicated emotions, it can bring people together, it can make the audience question their existing beliefs. Today we turn to the playwrights and poets to better understand the Israel Hamas war. We were joined by playwrights Arthur Milner and Rania Al-Harthi. We also heard from poets Ali Kharsa and Peace Akintade.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 2:01

Historic Halifax building moved with the help of 700 bars of soap

CBC News Nova Scotia

2 days ago
Duration 0:57

The fur really flies as Coco the cat leaps to safety from a utility pole

CBC News Newfoundland

4 days ago
Duration 1:29

#TheMoment an escaped kangaroo punched a police officer in the face

The National

4 days ago
Duration 2:18

You absolutely want to hear this 12-year old violin virtuoso play ahead of his Carnegie Hall performance

CBC News London

3 days ago
Duration 1:56

'Looksmaxxing': This incel uses a hammer to make his face 'more attractive' | The Secret World of Incels

The Passionate Eye

5 days ago

now