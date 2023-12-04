What happens when a Jewish and Palestinian playwright come together on the radio?

Radio

Duration 47:32

Art is powerful. It helps people process complicated emotions, it can bring people together, it can make the audience question their existing beliefs. Today we turn to the playwrights and poets to better understand the Israel Hamas war. We were joined by playwrights Arthur Milner and Rania Al-Harthi. We also heard from poets Ali Kharsa and Peace Akintade.