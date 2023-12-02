Montreal musician Corey Gulkin wanted to be their own lead guitarist

Content
The Bridge54:00Montreal musician Corey Gulkin wanted to be their own lead guitarist

  • 4 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

Montreal-based singer-songwriter, Corey Gulkin has put out a rock album — a first for the artist formerly known as Corinna Rose. Half Moon is a big departure from their usual banjo playing and beautiful folk music, with some recognizable Corinna/Corey sonic ideas. It's an album that Corey felt free to make — from their very "to the point" lyrics and shredding guitar solos.

