Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend10:15Author Dustin Galer on his biography of disability rights activist Breyl Potter

Author Dustin Galer on his biography of disability rights activist Breyl Potter

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:15

The story of Beryl Potter, a woman who faced daunting personal challenges and went on to become a leading voice in Canada's fight for disability rights. We talk to the author of a new book on her life and work.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:30

Christine Sinclair reacts to retirement message from Ryan Reynolds

Sports

2 days ago
Duration 3:18

How the package scam works

CBC News Saskatchewan

4 days ago
Duration 1:28

Airlines may start charging you for this …

CBC News

3 days ago
Duration 0:45

Wall collapses at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site

CBC News B.C.

3 days ago
Duration 0:58

Runaway kangaroo shocks Toronto-area family

CBC News Toronto

2 days ago

now