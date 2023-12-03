Content
"Earth" creator talks about the success and growing popularity of his world-building board game

A Quebec City pharmacist has become a major player in the world of board games. His latest is called Earth, a game for one to five players, that challenges us to build our own eco-systems. A major games reviewer gave it top marks, but it's not for beginners. We hear more from inventor Maxime Tardif.

