The creepiest event of the holiday season?

If Santa spreads the joy, Krampus could hold naughty children’s feet to the flame, frightening them - or worse. Even in Edmonton people aren’t safe from the horned beast, who comes out on Krampusnacht on Dec. 5 to dance and scare anyone who comes near. But what does it take to be Krampus? CBC’s Mark Connolly spoke with the bard of Krampusnacht Edmonton, and learned what it’s like to don that creepy mask.