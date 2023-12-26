Can stars like Blackpink and Taylor Swift help the climate? | CBC.ca Loaded
What On Earth25:41Can stars like Blackpink and Taylor Swift help the climate?
Can stars like Blackpink and Taylor Swift help the climate?
24 days
Radio
Duration 25:41
A K-pop girl band has just been honoured for its climate advocacy. We hear about the difference megastars can make, even if they still live high-emitting lifestyles. And – as the pressure to shop ramps up, we hear how to trick yourself into thinking your old wardrobe is awesome.