Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What On Earth25:41Can stars like Blackpink and Taylor Swift help the climate?

Can stars like Blackpink and Taylor Swift help the climate?

  • 24 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 25:41

A K-pop girl band has just been honoured for its climate advocacy. We hear about the difference megastars can make, even if they still live high-emitting lifestyles. And – as the pressure to shop ramps up, we hear how to trick yourself into thinking your old wardrobe is awesome.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:28

Airlines may start charging you for this …

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:17

#TheMoment Sebastian the husky was rescued from a storm drain

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:45

Wall collapses at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site

CBC News B.C.

1 day ago
Duration 1:30

Christine Sinclair reacts to retirement message from Ryan Reynolds

Sports

17 hours ago
Duration 2:38

Piapot First Nation chief wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to take a DNA test

The National

2 days ago

now