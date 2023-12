After her infant son's near-death experience, Black Santa organizer giving back to CHEO

News

Duration 3:52

Last year, Mila Olumogba organized the Black Santa Experience, giving children the chance to have their photos taken with a Santa who looks more like them. Shortly after, her infant son became gravely ill and spent weeks at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. Olumogba said the dedication from CHEO’s staff inspired her to start Colour Me Christmas, a social enterprise selling diverse holiday products that give back to pediatric healthcare.