Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Information Morning - NS9:09Education professors weigh in on cancelled after-school holiday concerts

Education professors weigh in on cancelled after-school holiday concerts

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:09

Several schools in the province are taking a second look at how they do their annual holiday events this year, leaving some parents upset and confused. We connect with two professors of education to talk about how school holiday events are evolving to become more inclusive.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:28

Airlines may start charging you for this …

CBC News

20 hours ago
Duration 1:17

#TheMoment Sebastian the husky was rescued from a storm drain

The National

3 days ago
Duration 2:38

Piapot First Nation chief wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to take a DNA test

The National

2 days ago
Duration 3:05

Ontario's Crypto King recently travelled to U.K., Los Angeles and Miami while bankrupt

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:45

Wall collapses at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site

CBC News B.C.

15 hours ago

now