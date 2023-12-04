Celebrating indie podcasts with 6 great independent shows

Content
Podcast Playlist56:11Celebrating indie podcasts with 6 great independent shows

  • 3 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 56:11

This week on Podcast Playlist we’re celebrating indie creators. We’ll meet one woman who turned to the great outdoors to help cure her depression. We’ll follow her from the desert of Utah to the mountains of Colorado to find peace. Plus, can we fall in love with the sound of someone’s voice? We’ll hear from a podcast matchmaker that only lets couples talk through voice memos. That and more, this week on Podcast Playlist. Featuring: Out There, It's Nice To Hear You, Shannon Cason's Homemade Stories, F---ing Sober: The First 90 Days, This Isn't Therapy, Matriarch Movement For links and more info, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

