Finding healing in hunting

Hunting is big business, but it's also about feeding families, communities and connecting to the land. Today we spoke with a Christie Peters (chef in Saskatoon), Phillip Brass (Indigenous hunter and land based educator), and Darrell Crabbe (Sask Wildlife Federation) about why they hunt. We also heard from a listener who shared how hunting helped him heal during a difficult time in his life.