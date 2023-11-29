Content
Quebec AM12:22Quebec City teacher honoured with Governor General's award for excellence in teaching history

Quebec City teacher honoured with Governor General's award for excellence in teaching history

  • 15 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:22

Annie Masson is one of the receipients of the Governor General's history award for excellence in teaching. Masson has brought music into her classroom to help illuminate the Quiet Revolution to her Grade 6 classroom. The CBC's Kim Garritty shared the story with Peter.

now